Coronavirus: Hospitalizations, new cases continue to drop

In the past 24 hours, 60 coronavirus deaths were reported, bringing the state to 17,297 deaths since March. Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly one year ago, the state has reported 967,422 cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday, 1,149 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, a 16 percent drop in hospitalizations since last week. 301 people are hospitalized in southwest Ohio and 82 hospitalizations occurred within the past 24 hours.