Coronavirus: Law gives legal immunity to schools, health care, businesses

Schools, health care providers and businesses now have legal immunity if someone is exposed to or contracts COVID-19.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed House Bill 606 into law, which shields individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses and other entities from civil lawsuits so long as they were not acting recklessly or showing intentional misconduct.
The new law also protects health care providers from financial liability regarding the care and services they provide during the pandemic, also unless they were acting recklessly or displaying intentional misconduct.
“Ohio businesses stepped up when asked to help with this pandemic crisis and we are pleased that the Senate and House, along with the governor, have acted to help protect jobs and our economy," Andrew E. Doehrel, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce stated in the release.
House Bill 606 was supported by several associations, including the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Ohio, County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Inter-University Council of Ohio, National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Association of Community Colleges, Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Hospital Association, Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association, the Ohio Manufacturers' Association, Ohio Metro Chambers Coalition, Ohio Municipal League, Ohio Restaurant Association, Ohio School Boards Association, Ohio State Medical Association, Ohio’s Superintendent Association and Ohio Township Association, among others.