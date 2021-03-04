Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

As of Thursday, 1,803,091 people in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 984,471 people have completed it.

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohio regarding the state’s response to the virus and its progress toward reaching the end of the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

As a result, DeWine is not having a 2 p.m. press conference today.

Starting today, Ohioans 60 and older, law enforcement officers, child care workers, funeral workers, pregnant people, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes are eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

About 940,000 people will qualify for the vaccine under the new groups.