Coronavirus: Miami County opens registration for vaccine clinics

Registration is open for two Miami County Public Health coronavirus vaccine clinics this week.
The Moderna vaccine clinics will be on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, call 937-573-3461 or visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.
Once all appointments are full registration will close.
Patients who are signed up for an appointment will receive a confirmation email from donotreply@miamicountyhealth.net. People should check their inbox, junk and spam folders for the email.