X

Coronavirus: Ohio records highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported its highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks on Wednesday as the state continues to see the number of hospitalized COVID patients increase.

The state recorded 169 daily hospitalizations on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The second highest was 156 hospitalizations on March 18.

ajc.com

ExploreWhen can local college students get the COVID vaccine on-campus?

Over the last 21 days, Ohio has average 90 hospitalizations a day.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio for the seventh-straight day, according to the state health department.

Ohio reported 1,192 hospitalized patients as of Wednesday. It also marked the fourth day in a row the state’s COVID patient count increased.

Ohio reported 2,064 daily cases Wednesday. It’s the third time in the last week the state’s daily cases surpassed 2,000. On Monday, Ohio reported 2,918 cases, but the number also included cases from Easter Sunday.

Over the last 21 days, that state has recorded an average of 1,771 cases. After a few weeks of daily cases hovering around 1,500 cases a day, the state is now seeing around 1,800 to 2,000 cases a day.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 1,030,864 total cases, according to ODH.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.