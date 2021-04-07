Coronavirus: Ohio records highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks

Ohio reported its highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks on Wednesday as the state continues to see the number of hospitalized COVID patients increase.
The state recorded 169 daily hospitalizations on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The second highest was 156 hospitalizations on March 18.
Over the last 21 days, Ohio has average 90 hospitalizations a day.
More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio for the seventh-straight day, according to the state health department.
Ohio reported 1,192 hospitalized patients as of Wednesday. It also marked the fourth day in a row the state’s COVID patient count increased.
Ohio reported 2,064 daily cases Wednesday. It’s the third time in the last week the state’s daily cases surpassed 2,000. On Monday, Ohio reported 2,918 cases, but the number also included cases from Easter Sunday.
Over the last 21 days, that state has recorded an average of 1,771 cases. After a few weeks of daily cases hovering around 1,500 cases a day, the state is now seeing around 1,800 to 2,000 cases a day.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 1,030,864 total cases, according to ODH.