Coronavirus: National Museum of the USAF will require masks for unvaccinated visitors

As health restrictions are lifted in Ohio, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force asks that those who are still unvaccinated continue to wear masks inside the museum. Museum officials will not ask visitors to provide their vaccine status.
Cleaning procedures, sneeze guards at volunteer and cashier desks, and hand sanitizer stations will remain in place throughout the museum, a release from the museum said.
The presidential walk-through aircraft, including those used by Presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as the Boeing VC-137C also known as Special Air Mission or SAM 26000, and used by eight presidents -- John F Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will re-open beginning June 2, the release said.
Visitors will be asked to maintain physical distancing between groups while waiting in line and on-board the aircraft.