Coronavirus: Nearly 1,300 new cases reported Saturday

The ODH reported 1,297 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 1,082,815 since the pandemic began.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that just over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 1,058 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, about one in 18 patients. In southwest Ohio, 208 people are currently hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 86 people were hospitalized, the ODH reported.