Coronavirus: New cases, hospitalizations drop to lowest numbers of 2021

For the first time this year, new coronavirus cases have dropped below 3,000, the Ohio Department of Health reported. In the past 24 hours, 2,138 cases were reported. The case average continues to fall, with a current average total of 4,451 cases per day. A total of 920,217 cases have been reported since March of 2020.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped below 2,000. As of Sunday, 1,978 people in Ohio hospitals are COVID-19 positive. In southwest Ohio, 592 people are currently hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
In the past 24 hours, seven people have died, bringing total deaths to 11,659. The current death average is 69 Ohioans a day. In the past day, 61 new people were hospitalized for coronavirus, bringing total hospitalizations since March to 47,538.
The Super Bowl comes as the nation sees a dramatic drop in new virus cases — a sign that the infection spike from holiday gatherings is easing. The virus has killed more than 459,000 people in the U.S., but the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases went from 180,489 as of Jan. 22 to 125,854 as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Health officials fear the game today could seed new cases at exactly the wrong time. Just this week, the new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom was confirmed in Kansas after turning up in several other states. Other highly contagious variants also have scientists worried. States are in a race to vaccinate before the newcomers become widespread and additional strains emerge.