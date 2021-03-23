Coronavirus: ODH director signs off on updated nursing home, assisted-living center visitation guidelines

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud updated multiple coronavirus public health orders on nursing home and assisted-living center visitations.
Gov. Mike DeWine discussed the updated during a Monday press conference, noting that facilities are now required to resume visits if they meet Ohio’s safety criteria.
Under the new guidelines visits should last at least 30 minutes and vaccinated residents can hug or have physical contact with visitors while wearing a mask.
Residents can also have visitations in their private rooms instead of a set visitation area.
The updated orders also extended compassionate care visits to include the following:
- A resident who was living with family recently before being admitted to a nursing and who is struggling with the change in environment and lack of physical family support
- A resident grieving after a friend or family member died
- A resident who needs cueing and encouragement with eating or drinking that was previously provided by family or a caregiver and is losing weight or is dehydrated
- A resident who used to talk and interact with other and is experiencing emotional distress, seldom speaking or crying more
- A resident who was been re-admitted to the facility after an acute care admission to the hospital
- A resident who has a new order for an anti-psychotic, anti-depressant or an appetite stimulant
- A resident whose dementia has progressed
- A resident who is no longer responding to loved ones during virtual visits
- When family members notice a change in the resident’s appearance, grooming or cognition during window or virtual visits
Facilities are also required to test vaccinated staff once a week and unvaccinated staff twice a week.
The updated orders kept previous visitation requirements, such as screening guests for COVID, keeping a visitor log book and requiring guests to wear masks.