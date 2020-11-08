Coronavirus: Ohio passes 250,000 cases, over 4,500 new cases reported today

Ohio has reported a total of 250,268 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, November 8, according to the Department of Health. A total of 4,541 new cases of coronavirus cases were reported today.
102 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing total hospitalizations to 20,497. A total of 11 deaths were reported, resulting in a total of 5,517 Ohioans dead since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Friday, Ohio saw a record of new hospitalizations at 231 reported in 24 hours.
All Huber Heights City Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 9, through at least Nov. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19.
A statement from Huber Heights schools Superintendent Mario Basora says the decision was made after reviewing data from the district’s health services department over the last 48 hours.