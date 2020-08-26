X

Coronavirus: Ohio travel advisory lifts Florida and Nevada, adds Texas

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Florida and Nevada fall off the list of states Ohioans should avoid, but Texas is back on the list.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated travel advisory Wednesday afternoon for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15 percent or higher.

The updated list includes four states: Idaho, Mississippi, Texas and South Carolina.

Last week’s travel advisory list also included four states: Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio recommends against travel to four states

Those who enter Ohio after travel to those states are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, the Ohio Department of Health said.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.