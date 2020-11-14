Coronavirus: Over 7,700 new cases, 200 new hospitalizations reported today

Ohio has reported 7,715 new cases of coronavirus and 220 new hospitalizations today. Deaths increased by 14, raising the total number of deaths to 5,714. This is the third day in a row Ohio has reported over 7,000 new cases in a day.
A total of 290,243 cases and 22,076 hospitalizations have been reported by the state. The average number of new cases in a 21-day period has risen to 4,266. The hospitalization average currently sits at 194 people a day.
In late March, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton urged people to “flatten the curve,” and was met with some skepticism when she warned the state could reach a devastating 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day if it stayed on the same path.
Now, the state finds itself in yet another surge and this time the milestone has been reached with a little over 8,000 new cases reported Friday, with a corresponding slam on the health system as front line workers strain to warn the exposed and care for the sick.
“We are facing a monumental crisis in Ohio,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stated Friday afternoon.
There were 2,981 Ohioans hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. Two weeks ago, there were 1,662 people hospitalized.
Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio have increased 67%, COVID-19 patients in intensive care units by 50%.