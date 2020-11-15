Coronavirus: Over 7,800 new cases, 180 new hospitalizations in Ohio

Ohio broke several new case records this week, with over 8,000 cases reported on Friday. The state broke records three times in the past week. Since last Monday, Ohio has reported over 32,000 new cases. The state 21 day case average is 4761 new cases a day.

“We are facing a monumental crisis in Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. “...It is up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”