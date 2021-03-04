Registration opens Friday in Miami County for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Miami County Public Health will operate two vaccine clinics next week with two different COVID-19 vaccine types.
The health department received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and will open registration at 9 a.m. Friday for the clinic that will be on March 9.
The second clinic is for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Registration opens at 9 a.m. March 8 for the clinic that will be held next week at a date to be announced later, according to Miami County Public Health.
Those who are eligible for either vaccine clinic are Miami County residents 60 and older and others included in phases IA, 1B and IC, and phase 2.
Registration fills quickly and will be closed when capacity is reached. To register or for more information, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.