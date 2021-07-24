Coronavirus: State reports just under 650 cases after two days of more than 800 cases

After two days in a row reporting over 800 new coronavirus cases per day, the Ohio Department of Health reported just under 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The 21-day case average continues to rise, hitting 444 cases today. The state has reported a total of 1,121,609 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The ODH reported that 49 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the hospitalization average to 36 people per day. Currently, 393 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, a 28% increase in hospitalizations within the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 61,478 hospitalizations.
On average, six Ohioans are dying a day from COVID-19. The current death total sits at 20,467 people, the ODH reported.
Nearly 49% of the state’s population is partially vaccinated, the ODH reported, with 8,771 starting their vaccine in the past 24 hours. Currently, 5,706,880 people have started their vaccine in Ohio.
About 45.7% of the state’s population has completed their vaccine, with just over 5,700 people completing their vaccine within the past day, the ODH reported. As of Saturday, 5,340,923 people have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported.