Coronavirus: State reports just under 650 cases after two days of more than 800 cases

The ODH reported that 49 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the hospitalization average to 36 people per day. Currently, 393 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, a 28% increase in hospitalizations within the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 61,478 hospitalizations.

On average, six Ohioans are dying a day from COVID-19. The current death total sits at 20,467 people, the ODH reported.