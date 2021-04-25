Coronavirus: Under 1,000 cases reported for first time in weeks

Since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago, the state has reported 1,064,306 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 21,595 people have started their vaccine dose, bringing the vaccinated population in Ohio to 39.09%, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 4,569,422 people in Ohio have started their vaccine dose and 3,512,118 people have completed their dose. In the past 24 hours, 47,363 people have completed their vaccine dose, bringing the fully vaccinated Ohio population to 30.05%, the ODH reported.