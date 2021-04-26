Coronavirus vaccine clinics at Sinclair’s Centerville campus open this week

Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is hosting a vaccine clinic this Wednesday and Saturday at the Sinclair College Centerville campus. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
A total of 1,750 appointments are available over the two days, a release from Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County said. On Wednesday, the clinic will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 1,000 appointments are available. On Saturday, the clinic will last from 9 a.m. until noon, the release said. The Centerville campus of Sinclair College is located at 5800 Clyo Road.
This is the first set of clinics since Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County decided to move from the Dayton Convention Center because of work there.
To register for an appointment to receive your first dose, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Walk-in are also welcome. If you are receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, an appointment is not required, the release said.
A second new site also will launch soon. The start date and times at SugarCreek, in the former Kroger at 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton, have yet to be determined.
As of Sunday, more than 200,000 people had started their vaccine dose in Montgomery County. That’s 37.78% of the county’s population with at least one vaccine dose, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Almost 30% of the county’s population has finished their vaccine dose, or about 158,854 people, the ODH reported.