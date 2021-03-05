Coronavirus vaccine registration opens today for Montgomery County clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is opening registration at 8:30 a.m. today for two coronavirus vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center next week.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and is available by visiting www.phdmc.org or calling 937-225-6217.
Public Health has 782 appointments available via online registration and 522 available by phone registration for a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The clinic on Thursday has 1,200 appointments available through online registration and 800 available by phone registration.
Once appointments are full, Public Health will close registration.
The vaccine clinics will be at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., with free parking available the Dayton Transportation Center.
Vaccination is eligible to residents ages 60 and older, with qualifying health conditions and people who work in medical services, child care services, funeral services and in law enforcement and corrections.
For more information on who is available to be vaccinated, visit https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.
Patients must show proof of age and Ohio residency at the clinic.