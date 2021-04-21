Coroner identifies man found dead following Dayton shooting

A man who was found dead at a Dayton home after a shooting was reported on Gondert Avenue has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Brian Jacobs, 51, of Dayton.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Gondert Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after a shooting was reported. Once on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Jacobs, dead, according to 911 dispatchers.
Dayton police took 26-year-old Dillon Engle into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder, according to Miami Valley Jail records.
He has not been formally charged.
The Dayton Police Department is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.