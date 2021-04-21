Coroner identifies man found dead following Dayton shooting

Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Gondert Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after a shooting was reported. Once on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Jacobs, dead, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dayton police took 26-year-old Dillon Engle into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder, according to Miami Valley Jail records.