Coroner IDs man killed by train in Dayton

A man who died after he was hit by a train in Dayton Monday has been identified.
Steven W. Flitton, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
A pedestrian strike involving a train was reported at 5:57 a.m. Monday near North Keowee Street and East Monument Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
“Unfortunately, the individual was fatally injured as a result of this incident,” read a statement from CSX Transportation. “There were no injuries to the train crew. CSX appreciates the quick response of local first responders.”
The incident remains under investigation by CSX.
