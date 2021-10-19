dayton-daily-news logo
Coroner’s office IDs man shot, killed in Harrison Twp.

By Kristen Spicker
A man who died after a shooting on Otis Drive in Harrison Twp. last week has been identified.

Bruce Davis, 40, of Dayton, died of a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His manner of death has not been determined at this time.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting and are waiting for the coroner’s report, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3900 block of Otis Drive around 4:39 a.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Davis, dead inside the residence.

The shooter was identified as the resident and was questioned by investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s not clear what happened in the moments before the shooting. However, Davis and the shooter knew each other, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Davis was not supposed to be at the home, the spokesperson added.

No other information could be released at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available

