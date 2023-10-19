BreakingNews
New board game shop opens in Fairborn

Coroner’s office seeks help identifying human remains found in Dayton

Local News
By
4 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s helping identifying human remains found in Dayton last week.

The body was found on East Hudson Avenue on Oct. 12 and is believed to a white man who was approximately 5′9″ with brown hair.

They were found wearing black, work-style athletic shows, black athletic pants and a Levi’s jacket with a gray hood and sleeves. They also had two necklaces — one had a medallion with the Jordan brand logo and the other had a circular medallion.

ExploreMan charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting now in jail

The person had a circular patter tattoo on their right shoulder.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at 937-225-4156.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the incident. The coroner’s office did not indicate if there were any signs of foul play.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

In Other News
1
New board game shop opens in Fairborn
2
Miamisburg manufacturer opens doors for workforce insights Friday
3
Foodbank: More people needing food resources for longer
4
ODH director: Children 5 and younger make up more than 70% of...
5
VoteRiders group helping Miami Valley voters with ID requirements...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top