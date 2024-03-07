Coroner’s office seeks help identifying man found last year in Dayton

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man found almost a year ago near a railroad trestle in Dayton.
The man’s body was found on May 20 near North Keowee Street and East Monument Avenue. He had multiple tattoos on both of his arms.
Due to the condition of the body, the only distinguishable tattoo was on the upper right arm. It appears to be a type of mask with flames around it and a banner over the top that read “East Side” with a backward S, according to the coroner’s office.
Anyone who has information about the man’s identity should call the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.
The case remains under investigation by Dayton police.
