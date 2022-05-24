County approves $1M of federal money to help residents in public housing pay rent

The money being used is federal money from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan. However, the money is not part of the $103 million ARPA funds that the county received. The county has spent $15.4 million of federal ERAP money since last year and there could be more in the future.

“This $1 million that is going to GDPM is specifically to help those tenants ... who (who late) in their rent payments and also receive HUD assistance,” Montgomery County spokeswoman Deb Decker said.

Explore Local governments using ARPA funds for publicly owned broadband debated

GDPM is familiar with the tenants in need of help, Jones said, and is working with the clients who have the most significant past due amounts first.

“Greater Dayton Premier Management is grateful for the Montgomery County Commissioners continued support for those most vulnerable in our community,” GDPM CEO Jennifer Heapy said. “The rental assistance will go directly to assisting our families, including our large population of elderly, disabled and working poor. It is a clear example of the collaborative and forward-thinking efforts by the County to tackle the lasting economic impacts of the pandemic and to assist in providing housing stability.”

The Montgomery County commissioners approved the agreement last week.

“We know that people are really still struggling so this is a wonderful thing for us to be dong with ARPA dollars,” Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Leiberman said.