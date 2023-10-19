County continues to work on shortage of child care facilities

TROY – Miami County officials’ venture into child care in hopes of helping ease the continuing shortage of facilities and spaces for children continues to be a challenge nearly 18 months into a project.

The county commissioners voted unanimously in spring 2022 to pay more than $340,000 to the Comprehensive Community Child Care for Children, dba 4C for Children of Dayton, to provide resources for existing and future child care centers and home programs to help meet child care needs, a barrier cited frequently in workforce development discussions.

The agreement said the county would pay up to $342,850 for the project, which was to run through Dec. 31. The contract followed community discussions in Mami County, and beyond, about the need for child care as being a top priority.

Of the funding, around $225,000 has not been used and its purpose could be redirected, according to the most recent discussions on the child care efforts with the commissioners.

4C for Children was to work with current and future child care providers either in homes or in centers to help them get the training, education and resources needed to maintain and expand programs and secure higher certifications.

The money is coming from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding and is to be used only in Miami County. The commissioners “believe this investment will help our workforce development activities,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said after the funding was authorized.

The need for more child care for people at all income levels often comes up in discussions about workforce and employers ongoing need to find more employees.

There was a child care shortage before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has intensified, said Lisa Babb, senior strategic director for program operations at 4C for Children.

The Miami County effort has been led by Paige Runion of 4C for Children. Richard Osgood, county development director, has been involved in the effort’s coordination.

This summer, they said plans were moving along for up to 90 spaces for a care facility in a Troy church and perhaps up to another 100 in space at the former Piqua Mall location.

Those projects as then being planned are no longer viable although other options for the locations are being explored. The program so far has included creation of 46 spaces at Piqua Christian child care and two-family child care operations were working toward six new space each.

The commissioners earlier this year discussed whether the county’s funds were being used in the best manner possible.

They heard updates again in September and are hearing change is likely.

“We were relying too much on the applicant,” Osgood told the commission. “We’re pivoting on this, not relying on the provider for the space. We (county) will take control of the facilities side.” 4C would likely work with prospective providers, he said.

The commissioners plan to talk soon.

“Sometimes things don’t work out,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said with fellow commissioners agreeing redirection of funds may be best for the efforts.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com