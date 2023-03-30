County engineer’s report gives project details

He said 2022 was “a busy and successful construction season” in the face of inflation and increasing costs of materials.

Among work done last year were five bridge replacements by contract and a replacement by county crews, the annual chip seal program, the annual paving program and replacing 56 culverts.

The county has 420 miles of highway.

Planned key road projects this year include:

Troy-Urbana Road resurfacing, 2023, cost $1.4 million. Paving of Troy-Urbana Road from DeWeese Road to the Champaign County line. Funding will come from 20% local; 80% , County Engineer’s Association of Ohio.

Washington Road resurfacing, 2023, cost, $395,500. Paving Washington Road from Ohio 718 to Ohio 41. Total funding will come from federal funds through MVRPC.

Other paving projects anticipated this year are portions of Eldean, Evanston, Hardin, Landman Mill, Lauver, Loy and Miami-Concord East roads.

Among upcoming bridge projects planned this year is the Tipp Elizabeth Road Bridge No. 04.25 over branch of Honey Creek followed in 2024 by Peterson Road Bridge No. 00.05 over the Great Miami River and Troy-Sidney Road Bridge No. 01.20 replacing bridge over Spring Creek.

Other department responsibilities include snow and ice removal. As of Jan. 30, this winter season so far had cost $100,633 in labor, equipment and materials, the report states. If the trends this winter continue, the year could be the second lowest cost winter season in more than 30 years.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com