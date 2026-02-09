‘Couples, Comedy and Cupcakes’: Jeff Allen, known for clean comedy, to perform in Miamisburg and Liberty Twp.

Allen has been performing stand-up comedy since 1978. He said he started comedy because at the time, he had a drinking problem, and the club was a good place to drink. After he had been performing for seven or eight years, he realized he had to get serious about it.

“I don’t have any other skills,” he said. “We’re not all unique. I was a fan of Cosby and Carlin. They did well talking about things people can relate to. You only know what you know, and I know nothing about plumbing. I’m fortunate to be pretty good at relaying stories. Once you find your voice, you can plug something in and of course exaggerate somethings.”

Allen’s wife and family are a big source of material for the comedian. He said when he had an alcohol problem, he would talk about it. He works “inside out” and always strives for sincerity in his act. Being from Chicago, he said he can relate to the crowds in the Midwest.

“I grew up there [Midwest],” he said. “It’s the sensibilities. Comedy is a blue-collar art form. The uber-wealthy aren’t hopping on a plane to see Shecky Greene. If I wasn’t doing this, I’d be digging a ditch somewhere.”

The show at SouthBrook Christian Church is called “Couples, Comedy and Cupcakes.” Allen said that he has been performing mainly in churches for almost 20 years. All the proceeds from the show will support local charitable organizations.

“I believe in giving back,” he said. “Part of this tour that I’m on is my ‘Tikkun Olam.’ In the Jewish faith, that means what are you doing to repair what’s broken? In the years I have left, my mission is to help communities.”

The tour Allen will be on is called the “First Final Farewell Tour.” He said that 2026 is going to be his busiest year yet, and he is already booking shows into 2027. Even though he will be performing a lot more, he always makes time for his wife, kids and grandkids.

“We got a couple breaks, and I asked my wife where she wanted to go,” he said. “I don’t want to die on the road. I have friends that have. That’s why I wear pajamas every night. The death will be traumatic enough, so at least I can be clothed.”

In his spare time, he likes to golf. He also hosts a podcast called “Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?” In the podcast, he focuses on clean entertainment, hopeful messages and laughs that have meaning. His goal for all of his shows is simple.

“To make people laugh,” he said. “I’m not naïve. I’m a distraction, and that’s my point. There’s enough stress in the world. Family members can’t seem to get off social media. I try to explain that you can control only what you can control. People come out to forget their problems. Laughter releases endorphins. Endorphins kill pain, so I hope people can leave with a natural high.”

Tickets for the Feb. 13 SouthBrook Christian Church show are $35 and can be purchased at www.southbrook.org/events. Tickets for the Feb. 22 Liberty Funny Bone show are $42-$52 and can be purchased at www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Laugh Riot Girl round-up

The Oregon Express Comedy Showcase will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Oregon Express in the Oregon District. The show will feature Raymond Jackson, Nick Taylor, Alexis Massey and Alia J. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

A Late Night Comedy Show will be performed at 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at 510 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. Dusty Lewis and Dionte Allen will host the show with headliner Black Daryl. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

LAUGH RIOT GIRL

Laugh Riot Girl is a column by comedian and writer Jessica Graue that explores the local comedy scene and issues surrounding it. Reach her by email at jessica.graue@coxinc.com.