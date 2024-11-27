Coupon for Uber rides offered to keep people from driving under the influence this Thanksgiving weekend

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office is working with Heideldberg Distributing Company/Budweiser and Key-Ads to offer the free or reduced fare Uber rides home for Montgomery County residents.

Montgomery County prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office began the program in 2007 and has since provided over 16,000 rides home during major holidays, according to the office.

“We have far too many people driving on our highways who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Heck said. “I don’t know about you, but I certainly don’t want to be on the road with other people who are under the influence.”

Heck said the amount per voucher has been reduced from the previous $50 because the prosecutor’s office has found that Uber is less expensive than a cab ride. The $20 should still cover the cost of going from one end of the county to the other, he said. The reduction means the prosecutor’s office can theoretically offer more rides.

Heck said his office’s share of the funds come from money the office has seized in forfeited assets, not taxpayer funds.

Stephen Keyes, a vice president of Key Ads, said the company is glad to partner with the prosecutor’s office.

“We really find what this program does for the community is very important, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Heck noted even with the efforts to educate the public on the dangers of drinking and driving, there are still a lot of drunk drivers who are arrested.

In 2024 so far, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has recorded 423 arrests of people driving while drunk or high and investigated 32 fatal crashes where a driver was suspected of being drunk or high just in Montgomery County.

“We certainly want everyone to have a safe, joyous, Thanksgiving holiday, and something to be thankful for, but don’t risk spending Thanksgiving in jail or worse, being in an accident or killing someone or killing yourself,” Heck said.