Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Ohio

A federal judge has blocked a Biden administration mandate that would have required federal contractors and subcontractors in Ohio to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The requirement was set to go into effect Jan. 4.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Nov. 4 that he had filed a suit challenging the mandate, together with Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz and Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens and the attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee.
The preliminary injunction was approved Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and blocks the mandate in not only Ohio but also Kentucky and Tennessee.
In granting the preliminary injunction, Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove wrote that this “is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are. Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can.”
“The question presented here is narrow,” Van Tatenhove wrote in his decision. “Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors? In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no.”
The news comes at a time when many job postings already remain open, and when Yost filed the suit he voiced concerns about workforce losses as well as federal overreach.
The move also comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the region and across the state, with the brunt of the disease and death borne by unvaccinated residents.
