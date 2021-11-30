Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Ohio

“The question presented here is narrow,” Van Tatenhove wrote in his decision. “Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors? In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no.”

The news comes at a time when many job postings already remain open, and when Yost filed the suit he voiced concerns about workforce losses as well as federal overreach.

The move also comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the region and across the state, with the brunt of the disease and death borne by unvaccinated residents.