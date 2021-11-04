Jan. 4 vaccine deadline for large companies: Here’s what local, state leaders are saying

Many of the region’s largest employers already have enacted vaccine mandates for their employees, such as Premier Health, Kettering Health and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is our best tool to prevent spread of the disease and ensure the health and wellbeing of our hospital workforce and the communities we serve,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, when announcing its mandate in August.

Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said the announcement was a “significant infringement on the ability of Ohio’s employers to set their own workplace policies.”

“Ohio businesses know best how to protect the health and safety of their employees, customers and patients and should not be subject to the heavy hand of government dictating a one-size-fits-all approach to COVID-19 vaccines and testing,” he added.