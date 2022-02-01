Hamburger icon
COVID-19 hospitalizations declining, but still high

Flu, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at Ziks Pharmacy at 1130 West Third Street in Dayton, pictured Dec. 3, 2021. FILE

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
5 minutes ago

The number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 has been declining in recent weeks, but locally still remains about as high as the peak 2020 surge.

Statewide, there were 3,968 COVID positive hospital inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon, including 768 in the ICU, according to data released by the Ohio Hospital Association.

That breaks down to:

  • About 1 in 5 inpatients in Ohio’s hospitals are COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association, and about 1 in 4 patients in an Ohio ICU are COVID-19 positive.
  • Compared to 21 days ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals has declined 40% statewide.

For west central Ohio, there were 526 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in one of the region’s hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon, or about 1 in 4 inpatients. This includes Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Darke, Miami, Clark, Shelby and Champaign counties.

Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in west central Ohio hospitals has fallen 15%.

For southwest Ohio, there were 775 inpatients who were COVID-19 positive, also about 1 in 4 patients. This includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.

Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in southwest Ohio hospitals has fallen 21%.

Ohio Department of Health reports 33,537 people have died from COVID-19 over the pandemic, though that is preliminary data and some information is received on a delay.

About 7.17 million Ohioans have at least started a COVID-19 vaccine, or an estimated 61% of the state population. The vaccination rate ranges widely by region, from 66% in Warren County to a little under 40% in Darke County.

Also, about 3.26 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have received an additional dose.

Ohio reported 6,498 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 28, about 17.2% of daily recorded COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests were coming back positive, with a little over 38,000 total tests ran that day. The percent of tests detecting the coronavirus has been declining in recent weeks, similar the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

