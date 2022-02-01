COVID-19 hospitalizations declining, but still high

Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in west central Ohio hospitals has fallen 15%.

For southwest Ohio, there were 775 inpatients who were COVID-19 positive, also about 1 in 4 patients. This includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.

Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in southwest Ohio hospitals has fallen 21%.

Ohio Department of Health reports 33,537 people have died from COVID-19 over the pandemic, though that is preliminary data and some information is received on a delay.

About 7.17 million Ohioans have at least started a COVID-19 vaccine, or an estimated 61% of the state population. The vaccination rate ranges widely by region, from 66% in Warren County to a little under 40% in Darke County.

Also, about 3.26 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have received an additional dose.

Ohio reported 6,498 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 28, about 17.2% of daily recorded COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests were coming back positive, with a little over 38,000 total tests ran that day. The percent of tests detecting the coronavirus has been declining in recent weeks, similar the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.