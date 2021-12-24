COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at children on winter break

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week in Dayton is planned for children not in school for winter break.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said the Wednesday clinic is for children 5 to 11. However, families, including parents, can be vaccinated together with children of all eligible ages.
The vaccinations are free, and Ohio residents receiving their first dose each will be eligible for a $100 gift card while supplies last.
When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29
Where: Reibold Building, second floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
How to go: Appointment only. Register online or call 937-225-6217.
More information about vaccination for children 5 to 11 is on the Dayton Children’s Hospital’s website.
Statewide vaccination clinics also can be found at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
