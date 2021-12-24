Hamburger icon
COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at children on winter break

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
52 minutes ago

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week in Dayton is planned for children not in school for winter break.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said the Wednesday clinic is for children 5 to 11. However, families, including parents, can be vaccinated together with children of all eligible ages.

ExploreWATCH: Dayton Daily News Community Conversation on COVID vaccines for children

The vaccinations are free, and Ohio residents receiving their first dose each will be eligible for a $100 gift card while supplies last.

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29

Where: Reibold Building, second floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton

How to go: Appointment only. Register online or call 937-225-6217.

More information about vaccination for children 5 to 11 is on the Dayton Children’s Hospital’s website.

Statewide vaccination clinics also can be found at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

