dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Dayton Daily News Community Conversation on COVID vaccines for children

Local News
44 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News Community Conversation: COVID Vaccines for Children first aired live on Nov. 17.

The hour-long live discussion included trusted, local experts digging into the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The discussion was co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Investigative Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists included:

  • Katherine Lambes, MD, a local pediatrician with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton and mother of a vaccinated 8-year-old.
  • Alonzo Patterson III, MD, a local pediatrician with PriMed Physicians.
  • Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s.
  • Hillary O’Neil MS, RRT, RCP, specialty pediatrics manager at Dayton Children’s.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.

In Other News
1
Meijer to offer free grocery delivery at area stores starting this week
2
FREE turkeys: VA, Dayton VFW post to give away turkeys
3
Greene County Sheriff remembered as “good leader and good friend”
4
City, owners consider possible future of Tenneco facility
5
Trotwood city charter to get updates
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top