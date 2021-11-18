WATCH: Dayton Daily News Community Conversation on COVID vaccines for children

The Dayton Daily News Community Conversation: COVID Vaccines for Children first aired live on Nov. 17.
The hour-long live discussion included trusted, local experts digging into the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The discussion was co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Investigative Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists included:
- Katherine Lambes, MD, a local pediatrician with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton and mother of a vaccinated 8-year-old.
- Alonzo Patterson III, MD, a local pediatrician with PriMed Physicians.
- Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s.
- Hillary O’Neil MS, RRT, RCP, specialty pediatrics manager at Dayton Children’s.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.
