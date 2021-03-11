X

COVID-19 vaccines: Where does the Dayton region rank in Ohio?

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County started coronavirus vaccinations for Phase 1B at the Dayton Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2021.
Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

More than 10% of Ohio’s population has completed the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, with some counties in the Miami Valley reporting a similar rate.

Nearly 95,000 people in Montgomery County have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, making the county fourth in the state for number of people who have started and finished the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

About 18% of the county’s population has received the first dose nearly 10.5% of its population completed the vaccine. Of those in Montgomery County who have received at least one shot, 58.7% of them have also gotten their second dose.

While Greene County has administered less vaccinations, it has a larger percentage of its population vaccinated. More than 31,750 people have received one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 18.82% of the county, and 18,625 people, or 11.02%, have finished the vaccine.

Warren, Preble and Miami counties are reporting first-dose vaccination percentages just below the state’s rate of 17.85%. However, Warren County, which has 17.68% of its population starting the vaccination and 10.32% finished with it, is above Ohio’s 10.24% finished vaccination rate.

More than 17,000 people have received one dose of the vaccine in Miami County, accounting for 16% of its population. Of those who have at least one dose administered, 57.3% have also finished the vaccine. Overall, 9,818 people, or 9.18%, in the county completed their inoculation.

In Preble County, 6,018 people, or 14.72% of its population, have gotten their first shot as of Wednesday. About 64% of those who received their first dose have also finished the vaccine. ODH reported 3,836 people in the county completed the vaccine, accounting for 9.38% of Preble County’ population.

To see Ohio’s vaccinations broken down by county, check out the table below:

CountyVaccines startedVaccines completedPct. completed
Cuyahoga 215,047 116,637 54.2%
Franklin 207,249 133,191 64.3%
Hamilton 147,481 90,968 61.7%
Montgomery 94,933 55,769 58.7%
Summit 86,363 49,841 57.7%
Lucas 80,270 48,047 59.9%
Stark 60,952 36,959 60.6%
Butler 57,541 35,689 62.0%
Lorain 56,629 30,111 53.2%
Mahoning 47,371 27,752 58.6%
Lake 43,202 21,884 50.7%
Delaware 42,154 24,788 58.8%
Warren 41,476 24,211 58.4%
Trumbull 37,118 20,329 54.8%
Clermont 33,150 18,212 54.9%
Greene 31,790 18,625 58.6%
Medina 31,614 16,880 53.4%
Licking 30,369 17,937 59.1%
Wood 26,653 14,552 54.6%
Clark 26,519 14,708 55.5%
Fairfield 26,096 14,719 56.4%
Portage 24,035 12,741 53.0%
Geauga 18,636 9,802 52.6%
Richland 18,326 11,104 60.6%
Muskingum 17,396 9,766 56.1%
Columbiana 17,150 9,887 57.7%
Miami 17,121 9,818 57.3%
Allen 17,090 9,927 58.1%
Wayne 15,469 7,682 49.7%
Erie 15,140 8,334 55.0%
Ashtabula 14,485 9,135 63.1%
Tuscarawas 14,034 8,335 59.4%
Scioto 13,737 9,112 66.3%
Hancock 13,024 7,051 54.1%
Ross 12,473 6,780 54.4%
Jefferson 10,925 5,504 50.4%
Marion 10,900 5,671 52.0%
Washington 10,731 6,949 64.8%
Sandusky 10,678 5,678 53.2%
Athens 10,427 6,309 60.5%
Union 9,917 6,008 60.6%
Knox 9,828 5,478 55.7%
Belmont 9,182 4,430 48.2%
Pickaway 9,176 5,112 55.7%
Ottawa 9,015 4,772 52.9%
Seneca 8,892 4,723 53.1%
Huron 8,117 5,327 65.6%
Fulton 7,747 3,938 50.8%
Darke 7,706 4,048 52.5%
Crawford 7,671 4,644 60.5%
Auglaize 7,398 4,138 55.9%
Lawrence 7,332 3,974 54.2%
Guernsey 7,107 3,595 50.6%
Putnam 7,000 4,301 61.4%
Madison 6,984 4,423 63.3%
Defiance 6,734 3,466 51.5%
Mercer 6,620 3,672 55.5%
Ashland 6,604 3,527 53.4%
Shelby 6,408 3,658 57.1%
Clinton 6,369 3,932 61.7%
Logan 6,331 3,637 57.4%
Coshocton 6,031 3,608 59.8%
Preble 6,018 3,836 63.7%
Champaign 5,960 3,163 53.1%
Williams 5,755 3,394 59.0%
Henry 5,685 2,842 50.0%
Highland 5,640 2,844 50.4%
Jackson 5,581 3,191 57.2%
Brown 5,435 3,215 59.2%
Van Wert 5,349 3,209 60.0%
Gallia 5,308 3,197 60.2%
Perry 5,270 2,968 56.3%
Pike 5,145 2,805 54.5%
Hocking 5,045 2,986 59.2%
Morrow 5,024 3,205 63.8%
Hardin 4,700 2,413 51.3%
Fayette 4,612 2,442 52.9%
Carroll 4,543 1,995 43.9%
Meigs 4,033 2,083 51.6%
Wyandot 3,742 2,285 61.1%
Holmes 3,519 2,051 58.3%
Adams 3,182 1,743 54.8%
Paulding 2,759 1,465 53.1%
Morgan 2,622 1,489 56.8%
Monroe 2,451 1,306 53.3%
Noble 2,328 1,683 72.3%
Harrison 2,326 1,413 60.7%
Vinton 2,151 1,319 61.3%

