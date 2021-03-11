COVID-19 vaccines: Where does the Dayton region rank in Ohio?

More than 10% of Ohio’s population has completed the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, with some counties in the Miami Valley reporting a similar rate.
Nearly 95,000 people in Montgomery County have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, making the county fourth in the state for number of people who have started and finished the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
About 18% of the county’s population has received the first dose nearly 10.5% of its population completed the vaccine. Of those in Montgomery County who have received at least one shot, 58.7% of them have also gotten their second dose.
While Greene County has administered less vaccinations, it has a larger percentage of its population vaccinated. More than 31,750 people have received one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 18.82% of the county, and 18,625 people, or 11.02%, have finished the vaccine.
Warren, Preble and Miami counties are reporting first-dose vaccination percentages just below the state’s rate of 17.85%. However, Warren County, which has 17.68% of its population starting the vaccination and 10.32% finished with it, is above Ohio’s 10.24% finished vaccination rate.
More than 17,000 people have received one dose of the vaccine in Miami County, accounting for 16% of its population. Of those who have at least one dose administered, 57.3% have also finished the vaccine. Overall, 9,818 people, or 9.18%, in the county completed their inoculation.
In Preble County, 6,018 people, or 14.72% of its population, have gotten their first shot as of Wednesday. About 64% of those who received their first dose have also finished the vaccine. ODH reported 3,836 people in the county completed the vaccine, accounting for 9.38% of Preble County’ population.
To see Ohio’s vaccinations broken down by county, check out the table below:
|County
|Vaccines started
|Vaccines completed
|Pct. completed
|Cuyahoga
|215,047
|116,637
|54.2%
|Franklin
|207,249
|133,191
|64.3%
|Hamilton
|147,481
|90,968
|61.7%
|Montgomery
|94,933
|55,769
|58.7%
|Summit
|86,363
|49,841
|57.7%
|Lucas
|80,270
|48,047
|59.9%
|Stark
|60,952
|36,959
|60.6%
|Butler
|57,541
|35,689
|62.0%
|Lorain
|56,629
|30,111
|53.2%
|Mahoning
|47,371
|27,752
|58.6%
|Lake
|43,202
|21,884
|50.7%
|Delaware
|42,154
|24,788
|58.8%
|Warren
|41,476
|24,211
|58.4%
|Trumbull
|37,118
|20,329
|54.8%
|Clermont
|33,150
|18,212
|54.9%
|Greene
|31,790
|18,625
|58.6%
|Medina
|31,614
|16,880
|53.4%
|Licking
|30,369
|17,937
|59.1%
|Wood
|26,653
|14,552
|54.6%
|Clark
|26,519
|14,708
|55.5%
|Fairfield
|26,096
|14,719
|56.4%
|Portage
|24,035
|12,741
|53.0%
|Geauga
|18,636
|9,802
|52.6%
|Richland
|18,326
|11,104
|60.6%
|Muskingum
|17,396
|9,766
|56.1%
|Columbiana
|17,150
|9,887
|57.7%
|Miami
|17,121
|9,818
|57.3%
|Allen
|17,090
|9,927
|58.1%
|Wayne
|15,469
|7,682
|49.7%
|Erie
|15,140
|8,334
|55.0%
|Ashtabula
|14,485
|9,135
|63.1%
|Tuscarawas
|14,034
|8,335
|59.4%
|Scioto
|13,737
|9,112
|66.3%
|Hancock
|13,024
|7,051
|54.1%
|Ross
|12,473
|6,780
|54.4%
|Jefferson
|10,925
|5,504
|50.4%
|Marion
|10,900
|5,671
|52.0%
|Washington
|10,731
|6,949
|64.8%
|Sandusky
|10,678
|5,678
|53.2%
|Athens
|10,427
|6,309
|60.5%
|Union
|9,917
|6,008
|60.6%
|Knox
|9,828
|5,478
|55.7%
|Belmont
|9,182
|4,430
|48.2%
|Pickaway
|9,176
|5,112
|55.7%
|Ottawa
|9,015
|4,772
|52.9%
|Seneca
|8,892
|4,723
|53.1%
|Huron
|8,117
|5,327
|65.6%
|Fulton
|7,747
|3,938
|50.8%
|Darke
|7,706
|4,048
|52.5%
|Crawford
|7,671
|4,644
|60.5%
|Auglaize
|7,398
|4,138
|55.9%
|Lawrence
|7,332
|3,974
|54.2%
|Guernsey
|7,107
|3,595
|50.6%
|Putnam
|7,000
|4,301
|61.4%
|Madison
|6,984
|4,423
|63.3%
|Defiance
|6,734
|3,466
|51.5%
|Mercer
|6,620
|3,672
|55.5%
|Ashland
|6,604
|3,527
|53.4%
|Shelby
|6,408
|3,658
|57.1%
|Clinton
|6,369
|3,932
|61.7%
|Logan
|6,331
|3,637
|57.4%
|Coshocton
|6,031
|3,608
|59.8%
|Preble
|6,018
|3,836
|63.7%
|Champaign
|5,960
|3,163
|53.1%
|Williams
|5,755
|3,394
|59.0%
|Henry
|5,685
|2,842
|50.0%
|Highland
|5,640
|2,844
|50.4%
|Jackson
|5,581
|3,191
|57.2%
|Brown
|5,435
|3,215
|59.2%
|Van Wert
|5,349
|3,209
|60.0%
|Gallia
|5,308
|3,197
|60.2%
|Perry
|5,270
|2,968
|56.3%
|Pike
|5,145
|2,805
|54.5%
|Hocking
|5,045
|2,986
|59.2%
|Morrow
|5,024
|3,205
|63.8%
|Hardin
|4,700
|2,413
|51.3%
|Fayette
|4,612
|2,442
|52.9%
|Carroll
|4,543
|1,995
|43.9%
|Meigs
|4,033
|2,083
|51.6%
|Wyandot
|3,742
|2,285
|61.1%
|Holmes
|3,519
|2,051
|58.3%
|Adams
|3,182
|1,743
|54.8%
|Paulding
|2,759
|1,465
|53.1%
|Morgan
|2,622
|1,489
|56.8%
|Monroe
|2,451
|1,306
|53.3%
|Noble
|2,328
|1,683
|72.3%
|Harrison
|2,326
|1,413
|60.7%
|Vinton
|2,151
|1,319
|61.3%