COVID vaccination campaign includes $100 gift cards, young Dayton influencer

In an episode of The Rylee Show posted to Facebook in late January, Rylee talks about her top five reasons for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Reason No. 1: I don’t want to get COVID, duh,” Rylee says in the video. She goes on to say she wants to avoid virtual school, among other reasons she chose to get the shot.

The Rylee Show has just under 1,000 followers on Facebook. In her latest episode, posted Thursday evening, Rylee spoke with Dayton pediatrician Dr. Alonzo Patterson III about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from the Ohio Association of Health Plans, their 2022 focus is to get Medicaid members under age 18, especially those in the 5 to 11 age group, vaccinated against COVID-19.

Recent statistics from the Ohio Department of Medicaid show that nearly 18% of all Ohio children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, compared to just over 7% of Ohio children ages 5 to 11 enrolled in Medicaid.