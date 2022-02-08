Crash involving 3 semi trucks close I-70 west in Englewood

A crash involving three semi trucks closed I-70 west near Hoke Road in Englewood Tuesday morning.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 7:10 a.m. and urged drivers to take an alterative route.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-70 WB is CLOSED at Hoke Rd/SR-49 SB due to a crash. Drivers are urged to Take an alternate route. Check https://t.co/q57yd2s2wi for updates. pic.twitter.com/jFX0QmnoJV— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 8, 2022
No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
