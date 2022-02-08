Hamburger icon
Crash involving 3 semi trucks close I-70 west in Englewood

I-70 West near Hoke Road in Englewood was closed Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022, due to a crash. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

I-70 West near Hoke Road in Englewood was closed Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022, due to a crash. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

By Kristen Spicker
Updated 37 minutes ago

A crash involving three semi trucks closed I-70 west near Hoke Road in Englewood Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 7:10 a.m. and urged drivers to take an alterative route.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

