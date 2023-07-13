Crash expected to close portion of I-75 N for hours

Interstate 75 North is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash with a fuel spill in Dayton.
The crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. on I-75 at Stanley Avenue involving two cars and a semi, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Hazmat also was requested to the crash for a diesel fuel spill.
The Ohio Department of Transportation urged motorists to use alternate routes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-75 north is CLOSED at SR 4. This closure is expected to last several hours. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/q57yd2ruGK for updates. pic.twitter.com/5dgIjUcSav— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) July 13, 2023
