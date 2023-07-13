X

Crash expected to close portion of I-75 N for hours

Interstate 75 North is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash with a fuel spill in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. on I-75 at Stanley Avenue involving two cars and a semi, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Hazmat also was requested to the crash for a diesel fuel spill.

The Ohio Department of Transportation urged motorists to use alternate routes.

