Crash involving 2 semi trucks closes down I-70 lanes; one lane reopened

Interstate 70 westbound lanes have been closed after a crash involving two semi trucks east of Buena Vista Road, although the left lane reopened by this morning.
The Clark County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it has the left lane open on I-70 and is waiting on a tow truck to finish moving the other truck.
Crews received initial reports of the crash at about 9:22 a.m., according to OSHP.
There was one minor injury sustained and no deaths involved, OSHP said.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
