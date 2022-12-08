BreakingNews
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash kills 2 Clinton-Massie HS students

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

Clinton-Massie High School is mourning the deaths of two students this week in a car crash in Union Twp.

Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the victims in the Tuesday evening crash.

Mendoza was driving a 2005 Scion hatchback west on state Route 73 near Williams Road when she lost control and drove off the right side of the road. The car returned to the roadway, when it went left of center and was struck by a 2022 Honda Passport headed the opposite way, the patrol’s Wilmington Post stated in a release.

Mendoza and Goldie were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 23-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

This news outlet has reached out to Clinton-Massie schools for a response.

In Other News
1
Higher threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments plows forward
2
Vandalia continues parks revamp with accessible features at Robinette...
3
Christmas Store allows struggling Dayton area families to ‘shop’ for...
4
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on...
5
Public Health launches podcast to spotlight local programs

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top