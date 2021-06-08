Fatal crash closes state Route 4 in Riverside

One person is dead and two are injured after a crash on state Route 4 in Riverside Tuesday afternoon, Riverside Police reported. The crash has reportedly closed state Route 4 in the area in both directions.
Initial reports show that an SUV traveling southbound on state Route 4 crossed the median and struck a minivan that was traveling north near Harshman Road. A male victim was reportedly ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
Two people had to be cut from a vehicle and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, officials on the scene said.
State Route 4 is closed in both directions and there is no word on when it will reopen, officials said.
Major Adam Colon with the Riverside Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.
“Route 4 will be shut down for a significant amount of time,” Colon said. “Get off at Stanley Avenue or you’ll be waiting a long time at Harshman Road, if you can avoid Route 4 it would be helpful for us.”
Medics from Huber Heights, Riverside and Dayton all responded to the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.