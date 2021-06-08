dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fatal crash closes state Route 4 in Riverside

ajc.com

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | Updated 25 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

One person is dead and two are injured after a crash on state Route 4 in Riverside Tuesday afternoon, Riverside Police reported. The crash has reportedly closed state Route 4 in the area in both directions.

Initial reports show that an SUV traveling southbound on state Route 4 crossed the median and struck a minivan that was traveling north near Harshman Road. A male victim was reportedly ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Two people had to be cut from a vehicle and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, officials on the scene said.

ExploreCouple indicted for alleged Preble County road rage crash that injured Franklin woman

State Route 4 is closed in both directions and there is no word on when it will reopen, officials said.

ajc.com

Credit:

Major Adam Colon with the Riverside Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

“Route 4 will be shut down for a significant amount of time,” Colon said. “Get off at Stanley Avenue or you’ll be waiting a long time at Harshman Road, if you can avoid Route 4 it would be helpful for us.”

Medics from Huber Heights, Riverside and Dayton all responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top