Fatal crash closes state Route 4 in Riverside

Major Adam Colon with the Riverside Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

“Route 4 will be shut down for a significant amount of time,” Colon said. “Get off at Stanley Avenue or you’ll be waiting a long time at Harshman Road, if you can avoid Route 4 it would be helpful for us.”

Medics from Huber Heights, Riverside and Dayton all responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.