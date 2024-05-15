Credit union opens new Springboro offices

“ITMs will streamline service delivery within the branch, offering members unparalleled convenience and efficiency,” Lee Spivey, River Valley chief executive, said in a statement. “With 24/7 access to teller-style transactions via our drive-up ITMs, we’re committed to providing banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our community.”

An open house is scheduled 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening throughout the week of June 3, offering free food, events, and promotions,” said Eric Ebbert, River Valley senior vice president and chief experience officer.

Based in Miamisburg, River Valley Credit Union has served the Dayton area since 1948. The credit union operates branches in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Middletown, Springboro, and West Carrollton.