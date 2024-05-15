BreakingNews
The Greene responds to lawsuit: Open for business, negotiating with lender

Credit union opens new Springboro offices

Grand opening set for June 3

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

River Valley Credit Union opened its newest branch at 25 W. Central Avenue in Springboro this week.

The 2,490-square-foot facility offers “interactive teller machines” (ITMs) that allow members to conduct transactions, including withdrawals and deposits, with staff assistance when needed, the credit union said in an announcement.

“ITMs will streamline service delivery within the branch, offering members unparalleled convenience and efficiency,” Lee Spivey, River Valley chief executive, said in a statement. “With 24/7 access to teller-style transactions via our drive-up ITMs, we’re committed to providing banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our community.”

An open house is scheduled 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening throughout the week of June 3, offering free food, events, and promotions,” said Eric Ebbert, River Valley senior vice president and chief experience officer.

Based in Miamisburg, River Valley Credit Union has served the Dayton area since 1948. The credit union operates branches in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Middletown, Springboro, and West Carrollton.

In Other News
1
Greene Town Center: Who owns it and what we know about foreclosure...
2
Troy woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Butler Twp.
3
The Greene responds to lawsuit: Open for business, negotiating with...
4
Semitruck crash closes I-75 South in Dayton
5
From Jamton to Englewood: 6 historical facts as the community turns 110...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top