Crews called to 2-vehicle crash in Jackson Twp.

1 hour ago

Crews were called to a crash with injuries reported Friday night in Jackson Twp.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at Eaton Pike and South Diamond Mill Road.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to the Englewood Police Department, which dispatches emergency calls for Jackson Twp.

There were multiple calls about the crash, which initially was reported to be in the jurisdiction of Jefferson Twp., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Jackson Twp. police is handling the investigation with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson Twp. Fire Department and New Lebanon Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to dispatch reports.

At one point CareFlight was called but later was canceled. The number and severity of injuries in the crash is unknown.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

