Dayton man indicted on murder charges in 17-year-old boy’s shooting death

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 24-year-old Dayton was indicted Friday on murder charges in the shooting death last month of a 17-year-old boy.

Shaquonne Carlell McCurty will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior convictions for offenses of violence, according to a grand jury report.

McCurty is accused of killing Jadorian Glass Jan. 17 in the 4500 block of Germantown Pike.

Dayton police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 17-year-old Jadorian Glass. He died following a shooting on Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Photo courtesy of Dayton Police Department.
Dayton police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 17-year-old Jadorian Glass. He died following a shooting on Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Photo courtesy of Dayton Police Department.

McCurty and Glass had been involved in an ongoing dispute for the past couple of months, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release.

Dayton police detectives said McCurty admitted to killing Glass, court documents show.

“Mr. McCurty was interviewed and confessed to shooting and killing Mr. Glass,” a detective wrote in an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

McCurty was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on a $1 million bond.

