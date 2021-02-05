Dayton man indicted on murder charges in 17-year-old boy’s shooting death

Shaquonne Carlell McCurty will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior convictions for offenses of violence, according to a grand jury report.

McCurty is accused of killing Jadorian Glass Jan. 17 in the 4500 block of Germantown Pike.