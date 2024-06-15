Crews put out small fire outside TJ Chumps in Kettering

A customer spotted smoke Friday evening at TJ Chumps, leading staff to evacuate the building and call the fire department.
Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Davenport said there was a fire in the exterior of the building at 1222 E. Stroop Road between Ackerman Boulevard and Marshall Road in Kettering. The fire was contained to the outside, with no damage the the inside.
“They’ll be able to stay open this evening,” Davenport said.
Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley
Stacy Ward, an employee of the family friendly sports restaurant said a customer reported seeing smoke in the women’s restroom coming from an electrical unit on the wall.
She said the fire department came out right away and quickly put out the fire.
“They said it was a small electrical fire,” she said.
Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley
