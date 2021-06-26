Crews respond after children fall into water near Harshman Road

Crews are responding to Harshman Road after two children reportedly fell into the water in the area. The children reportedly fell into Mad River Saturday afternoon.
At least one child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to scanner traffic, but Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers did not have any information on the conditions of the children.
Scanner traffic indicates that crews may still be searching for a victim and divers are in the water.
Dispatchers did not know how the children fell into the water. We will update this story as we learn more.