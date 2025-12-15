Crews respond to large fire at Kettering appliance store

A large fire destroyed the roof of a Kettering appliance store on Monday morning.
Kettering firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in the 2800 block of South Dixie Drive.
The South Dixie Drive was temporarily closed between West Dorothy Lane and Old Lane Avenue as crews battled the flames.
Heavy fire could be seen coming through the roof of Prestige Home Furnishings. Drone images from late Monday morning showed the roof was gone.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
