Crews responding to report of shooting in Butler Twp.

Crews are responding to a house in Butler Twp. following a report of a shooting.
The shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Initial reports indicate multiple people were shot and that a vehicle reportedly fled the scene. It was not clear what condition any of the possible victims were in.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
