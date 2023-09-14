Trotwood water main break temporarily closes municipal court

A water main break in Trotwood is affecting water pressure in the Broadmoor neighborhood and temporarily closed a municipal court.

The break was located on Olive Road and Bradfield Drive. Crews are on the scene and working to repair it, according to the City of Trotwood.

Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division, located at 875 E. Main St., closed at 9:30 a.m. due to the break and will be closed for the rest of the day, according to a court house representative.

The break could cause low water pressure. Some people in the neighborhood may not have water at all, crews at the scene said.

We will update this story as more information is available.