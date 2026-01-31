Crossroads Church fires Next Gen program director for secretly recording women at Cincinnati-area gym, church says

The church has five locations in the Cincinnati area and a new location at the Dayton Mall.

According to the email, sent by lead pastor Brian Tome, police told Crossroads that Next Gen director Joel Firebaugh was “secretly filming women who were working out without their consent” at Crunch Fitness in Oakley.

“This behavior grossly violates biblical standards and expectations required of any individual on staff,” the email read.

Crossroads said Firebaugh has been removed from the staff, and an investigation is ongoing with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).

“We’re grieved that this occurred and willing to offer any support to those who were harmed,” the email read.