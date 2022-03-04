CSU celebrates president, will offer scholarships to local students

Thomas announced that Central State will also offer scholarships to high school students from four nearby school districts: Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia, and Springfield.

Under this new DTXS Public School Scholarship Initiative, any incoming freshman who attends one of the 10 high schools in those four school districts is eligible for a $5,000 scholarship towards their first-year tuition at Central State. The money does not apply to room and board.

“We are excited to work with these high schools to help their students not only choose Central State University, but be uniquely positioned to enroll and to thrive here on our campus,” Thomas said. “This is only the beginning, and it allows us to continue to grow globally, while remaining connected locally.”

The application deadline for those scholarships is May 1, and the scholarship requires students to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The president also announced that the university would create an Ohio Classroom Teacher Initiative, a four-year scholarship program for students in the College of Education.

“It is our goal to sustain the rich tradition of success in the classroom and empower Ohio’s newest, best, and brightest educators,” Thomas said.