CSU celebrates president, will offer scholarships to local students

WILBERFORCE — Central State University celebrated the “investiture,” or conferring of title, to its president Jack Thomas on Friday, nearly two years after he first took office.
Thomas became president at Central State in July of 2020. However, the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of his tenure, Thomas set nine presidential priorities, including increasing enrollment and graduation rates, launching a multimillion-dollar capital campaign, and founding an Honors College.
“If our dreams do not scare us, then they are not big enough,” Thomas said, addressing students, faculty, and staff of the university at the ceremony. “Of the nine goals we set when I first took office, we have accomplished them all.”
University officials have said that enrollment at Central State is projected to grow, citing studies that indicate students are more likely to go to college closer to home, as well as increased applications from out-of-state students.
Thomas announced that Central State will also offer scholarships to high school students from four nearby school districts: Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia, and Springfield.
Under this new DTXS Public School Scholarship Initiative, any incoming freshman who attends one of the 10 high schools in those four school districts is eligible for a $5,000 scholarship towards their first-year tuition at Central State. The money does not apply to room and board.
“We are excited to work with these high schools to help their students not only choose Central State University, but be uniquely positioned to enroll and to thrive here on our campus,” Thomas said. “This is only the beginning, and it allows us to continue to grow globally, while remaining connected locally.”
The application deadline for those scholarships is May 1, and the scholarship requires students to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The president also announced that the university would create an Ohio Classroom Teacher Initiative, a four-year scholarship program for students in the College of Education.
“It is our goal to sustain the rich tradition of success in the classroom and empower Ohio’s newest, best, and brightest educators,” Thomas said.
